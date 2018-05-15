Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Nutanix (NTNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,194 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,473,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after acquiring an additional 818,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 151.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,868,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,363,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.69 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Sangster sold 6,625 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $348,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,458,246 shares of company stock valued at $99,766,863. 19.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.38. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

