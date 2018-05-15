Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 26,209 Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,148,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,140,000 after buying an additional 280,918 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.26.

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $116.34 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $116.17 and a one year high of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

