Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (AMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Tower by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 124,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,835,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,943 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $4,573,147.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $4,110,116.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,595. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $137.49 and a 12-month high of $139.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Tower’s payout ratio is 47.02%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.