Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $96.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Aptiv from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $108.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

