Grammer (GMM) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($65.48) price target on Grammer (ETR:GMM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.86) price objective on Grammer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.90) price objective on Grammer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grammer in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Get Grammer alerts:

Grammer opened at €53.60 ($63.81) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Grammer has a fifty-two week low of €40.60 ($48.33) and a fifty-two week high of €61.95 ($73.75).

Grammer AG develops and manufactures components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.