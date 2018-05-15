GrafTech International (GTI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:GTI) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

GrafTech International opened at $5.05 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. (GTI) is a manufacturer of graphite electrodes, products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and other ferrous and nonferrous metals. The Company produces needle coke products, which are the primary raw material needed in the manufacture of graphite electrodes.

