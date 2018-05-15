GrafTech (EAF) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News headlines about GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GrafTech earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3988030374026 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get GrafTech alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GrafTech opened at $18.86 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . GrafTech has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,097,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,462,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GrafTech Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.