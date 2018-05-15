GPA (CBD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about GPA (NYSE:CBD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GPA earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7055960614924 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get GPA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBD shares. Citigroup upgraded GPA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded GPA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GPA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GPA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. GPA has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71.

GPA (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). GPA had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. equities analysts forecast that GPA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GPA’s previous special dividend of $0.10. GPA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

About GPA

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores primarily in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Receive News & Ratings for GPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.