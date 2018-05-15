GP Strategies (GPX) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $19.05

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.23%. equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other GP Strategies news, Director Marshall S. Geller bought 4,000 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 156.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 334,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

