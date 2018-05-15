Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,602.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.