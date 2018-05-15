Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.25

Media headlines about Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Goodyear Tire and Rubber earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.0701635200965 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Goodyear Tire and Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim set a $32.00 price target on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price target on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire and Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

About Goodyear Tire and Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.