Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43), Morningstar.com reports.

Goodrich Petroleum traded down $0.40, reaching $14.24, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,755. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 655,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $7,048,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie acquired 69,519 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $747,329.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 147.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

