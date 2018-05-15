Goldman Sachs (GS) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs opened at $243.91 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs has a 12-month low of $243.60 and a 12-month high of $245.87. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $1,167,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $1,778,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (down from $308.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.36 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs from $294.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.78.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

