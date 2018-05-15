Golar LNG (GLNG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 45.1552913682449 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. The company had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

