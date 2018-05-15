GNC (GNC) Stock Price Up 5%

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 2,193,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,985,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
GNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GNC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $276.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GNC by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 263,865 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,310,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GNC
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.
