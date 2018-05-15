GNC (GNC) Stock Price Up 5%

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 2,193,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,985,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

GNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GNC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get GNC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.93.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.32 million. GNC had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that GNC Holdings will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GNC by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 263,865 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,310,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.