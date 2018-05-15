Gmt Capital Corp Sells 63,600 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 63,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$471,276.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 13th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 5,700 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$40,983.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,100 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$14,679.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 5,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.14, for a total value of C$37,842.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 11,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$87,780.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 15,100 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$116,421.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,500 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.58, for a total value of C$49,270.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$75,702.00.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals traded down C$0.28, reaching C$9.26, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 251,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,957. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$513.30 million.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.57.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

