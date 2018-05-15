GlobalCoin Price Hits $0.0023 (GLC)

GlobalCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. GlobalCoin has a market capitalization of $151,250.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlobalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 142.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006596 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016514 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

GlobalCoin Coin Profile

GlobalCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2013. GlobalCoin’s total supply is 65,171,010 coins. GlobalCoin’s official Twitter account is @globalcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GlobalCoin’s official website is www.globalcoin.info

Buying and Selling GlobalCoin

GlobalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

