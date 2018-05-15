Global X Management Co. LLC Purchases 3,965 Shares of Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 106,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

CMCO opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

