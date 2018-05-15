Global X Management Co. LLC Invests $285,000 in The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock

Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 581,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2,080.9% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period.

NYSE:GBX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $47.45.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $629.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.51 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 6.45%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on The Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $357,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,510 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

