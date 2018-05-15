Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,228,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 126,785 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,493,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,264,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 87,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $73.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 37,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $3,073,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,461 shares of company stock worth $4,402,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

