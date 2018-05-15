Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $0.98

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 14454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENT. ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 57.65% and a negative return on equity of 259.66%. analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abry Partners Vii Co-Investmen sold 25,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $40,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Global Eagle Entertainment accounts for approximately 0.7% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.30% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.