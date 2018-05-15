Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 259.66% and a negative net margin of 57.65%.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment traded down $0.08, reaching $1.01, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,122. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

In related news, major shareholder Abry Partners Vii Co-Investmen sold 25,046 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $40,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the quarter. Global Eagle Entertainment accounts for 0.7% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.30% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

