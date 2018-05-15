Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS

UBS restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan opened at $45.32 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

