Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,666,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 24,842.9% in the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 14,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,177,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,102 shares of company stock worth $18,237,884 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $67.05 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.