GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of GigaMedia worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GigaMedia opened at $2.87 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. GigaMedia Limited has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides online and mobile games, and cloud computing services in Taiwan and internationally. Its portfolio of online games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese title game; non-cash gambling or casino casual games, sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games through FunTown-branded platform; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

