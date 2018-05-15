Geron (GERN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Geron has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,300.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Geron by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Geron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

