Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 12,120 Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Capital Trust opened at $16.63 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.4022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Corporate Capital Trust’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Builione acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Wilson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $467,030 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

