Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 4,968 NextEra Energy (NEE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $159.38 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $439,881.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,995 shares of company stock worth $8,379,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

