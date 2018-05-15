Georgia Healthcare Group (GHG) Upgraded by Numis Securities to Buy

Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of GHG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327. Georgia Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 403.50 ($5.47).

About Georgia Healthcare Group

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services Business, Pharma Business, and Medical Insurance Business segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies.

