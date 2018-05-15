Geo Group Inc (GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) to report sales of $572.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Geo Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $574.05 million. Geo Group reported sales of $577.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Geo Group will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Geo Group.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Geo Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. ValuEngine cut shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Geo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP John J. Bulfin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $124,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 208,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,264.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Geo Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Geo Group by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Geo Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Geo Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 935,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Geo Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geo Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,625. Geo Group has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Geo Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. Geo Group’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

About Geo Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

