GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

TSE:GDI opened at C$17.00 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$14.85 and a 12 month high of C$17.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$251.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.83 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

