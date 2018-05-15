Gary Gordon Cope Acquires 100,000 Shares of Silver Viper Minerals (VIPR) Stock

Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

Gary Gordon Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 11th, Gary Gordon Cope bought 124,000 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$27,280.00.

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals remained flat at $C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,316. Silver Viper Minerals has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.30.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver. The company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Clemente Gold-Silver Project covering an area of approximately 6,214 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

