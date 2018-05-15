Gary Gordon Cope Acquires 100,000 Shares of Silver Viper Minerals (VIPR) Stock

Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

Gary Gordon Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Gary Gordon Cope bought 124,000 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$27,280.00.

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals remained flat at $C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,316. Silver Viper Minerals has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.30.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver. The company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Clemente Gold-Silver Project covering an area of approximately 6,214 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

