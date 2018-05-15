Gap Inc. (GPS) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of GAP worth $23,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAP by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GAP by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,212,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,367,000 after acquiring an additional 902,621 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of GAP by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

GAP opened at $30.38 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. Gap Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.99.

In other GAP news, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 101,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,434,388.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,388.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara Bazzano sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,770,425 shares of company stock worth $57,824,673. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

