Galicia Financial Group (GGAL) Shares Gap Down to $44.64

Galicia Financial Group (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.34, but opened at $44.64. Galicia Financial Group shares last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 69695 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galicia Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Galicia Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Galicia Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Galicia Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS upgraded Galicia Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galicia Financial Group by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galicia Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Galicia Financial Group by 951.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 152,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 137,994 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galicia Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,047,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Galicia Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galicia Financial Group

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. Its other activities include intercompany e-commerce, custody services, securities-related representations, mandates, and commissions. The company was founded on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

