Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galectin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Galectin Therapeutics traded up $0.64, reaching $4.00, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 731,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

