GAIA Reaches Market Capitalization of $598,514.00 (GAIA)

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, GAIA has traded flat against the dollar. GAIA has a total market cap of $598,514.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GAIA

GAIA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com

GAIA Coin Trading

GAIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

