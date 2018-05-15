Gabelli Lowers State Bank Financial (STBZ) to Hold

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Bank Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

STBZ opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. State Bank Financial has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Bank Financial news, CFO Sheila Ray bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in State Bank Financial during the first quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in State Bank Financial during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in State Bank Financial by 15,144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in State Bank Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in State Bank Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

