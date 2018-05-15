Gabelli Comments on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals opened at $11.50 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $360.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.29% and a negative net margin of 707.08%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $110,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $66,509.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $352,057. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

