FY2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Cut by Piper Jaffray (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.17.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.67.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$73.08 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.55 and a 1 year high of C$88.36.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 46.86% and a return on equity of 72.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,300.00. Also, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 32,773 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$1,947,371.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,788 shares of company stock worth $8,773,280.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

