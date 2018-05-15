FY2019 EPS Estimates for Costco Boosted by Analyst (COST)

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $7.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Costco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

COST opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Costco has a fifty-two week low of $195.41 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. Costco’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Costco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Costco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $573,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $3,150,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,067 shares of company stock valued at $11,700,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,447,000 after buying an additional 3,062,864 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,588,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,288,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $931,370,000 after buying an additional 128,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $468,968,000 after buying an additional 162,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Costco by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,547,000 after buying an additional 1,711,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Costco

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

