FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $342,000 Position in Biogen (BIIB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 445.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen opened at $282.34 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biogen has a 1 year low of $281.25 and a 1 year high of $285.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 23.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $363.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.71.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,955,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,927.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $75,324.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,296 shares of company stock valued at $678,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.