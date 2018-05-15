Franklin Templeton Investments (BEN) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Templeton Investments (NYSE:BEN) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Franklin Templeton Investments worth $37,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Templeton Investments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Templeton Investments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Templeton Investments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 70,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Templeton Investments by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Templeton Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Templeton Investments opened at $33.70 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Templeton Investments has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Franklin Templeton Investments (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Franklin Templeton Investments had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Franklin Templeton Investments’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Franklin Templeton Investments will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Templeton Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 80,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the closed-end fund to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Templeton Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Templeton Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Franklin Templeton Investments from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Templeton Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Templeton Investments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

