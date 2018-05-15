Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

FSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network traded up $0.20, hitting $34.35, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,309. The company has a market capitalization of $496.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Franklin Financial Network has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 11.82%. equities research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,950.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $228,499 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

