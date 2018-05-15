Franklin Electric (FELE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,227 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 13th total of 724,837 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Franklin Electric opened at $45.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $48,913.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $628,389 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,517,000 after purchasing an additional 564,379 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,099,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 283,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $3,727,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

