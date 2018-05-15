Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Stake Boosted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $287,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

