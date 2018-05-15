Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Fortress Biotech worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 365.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortress Biotech opened at $3.62 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.36. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 49.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

