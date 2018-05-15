FormFactor (FORM) Director Sells $105,760.00 in Stock

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FORM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 291,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,570. The company has a market capitalization of $953.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in FormFactor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 83,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 71.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its stake in FormFactor by 75.7% in the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 132,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

