Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust (FRCL) Insider Francesca Ecsery Purchases 1,535 Shares of Stock

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust (LON:FRCL) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 680 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,438 ($14,158.98).

On Monday, April 9th, Francesca Ecsery sold 5 shares of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.48), for a total value of GBX 3,125 ($42.39).

LON:FRCL opened at GBX 681 ($9.24) on Tuesday. Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 553.75 ($7.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 678 ($9.20).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Trust’s investment objective is to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing in a diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, with the use of gearing.

