Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 17th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FL stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

In related news, Director Jarobin Gilbert, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Phillip Kimble sold 11,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $471,646.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

