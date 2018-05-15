Fonziecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (FONZ)

Fonziecoin (CURRENCY:FONZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Fonziecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fonziecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Fonziecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fonziecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fonziecoin alerts:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000440 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000093 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Fonziecoin Profile

Fonziecoin (FONZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2015.

Buying and Selling Fonziecoin

Fonziecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fonziecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fonziecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fonziecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fonziecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fonziecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.